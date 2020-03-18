Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Texas restaurants, bars can now deliver alcohol along with food purchases

Posted 9:57 pm, March 18, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas — With restaurants and bars in Austin — along with other cities in Texas — to-go or takeout only due to concerns over the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a waiver allowing these establishments to deliver alcoholic beverages along with food purchases.

The waiver allows businesses with mixed drink permits to deliver beer, wine, and mixed drinks — but they must be included alongside food orders.

The new changes took effect immediately.

Abbott also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back the unopened products.

The changes were in response to the COVID-19 crisis, which Gov. Abbott’s office said was disproportionately affecting the hospitality industry.

“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” said Abbott. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”

