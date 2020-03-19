No Joke: UWM student returns from Spain, warns of coronavirus reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Annabella Kolinski was supposed to be in Spain for two more months. Now, she's spending time self-quarantined inside her parents' Waukesha home.

When Kolinski, a UW-Milwaukee student, started her study abroad program, she never thought this is how it would end; the whirlwind trip ended with three days in quarantine after the country was placed on lockdown.

She rushed to get back to the U.S. -- having to travel from Sevilla to Madrid. She landed at O'Hare International Airport on her 21st birthday. She said that, there, her temperature was taken and she went through a series of questioning.

She's now back home in Waukesha, and wants people her age to know -- this is no joke.

"As things have gotten worse, you just realize how important it is to put other people before yourself and realize you have to do this for the greater good of our of whole society," Kolinski said.

Kolinski was supposed to be coming home on May 8. Though it's not the way she wanted her study abroad to end, she's still very grateful for the experience.