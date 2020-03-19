UW System offering students prorated room and board refunds; UWM closing residence halls

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee will be closing university housing to residents, except those who are approved to stay, the university’s housing department announced Thursday, March 19.

Students who are currently living in university housing facilities are advised to move out as soon as possible and must be moved out no later than Friday, March 27. Students who are currently off-campus are asked not to return to campus at this time and wait for instructions on how to come back and move out.

As of now, the university is planning to have residents who are currently on campus move out first, followed by residents with a permanent Wisconsin address, residents with a permanent Illinois address and, lastly, all other remaining residents.

Accommodation requests for UWM residents can be requested HERE.

Room and Board Refunds

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced Thursday, March 19 that all UW System institutions will refund the prorated charges for housing and dining for the remainder of the spring semester for students who have vacated their respective universities.

Cross said the decision is a response to the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to classes being delivered through alternative methods.

“We recognize the tremendous upheaval this pandemic has inflicted on the lives of our students, and we appreciate their patience and their sacrifice,” Cross said. “This reimbursement is the right thing to do.”

University chancellors were consulted on the decision and agree with it.

Prorated reimbursements will exclude the period of the originally scheduled spring break and shall be issued by the close of the spring academic semester. Crediting these funds toward future semesters in lieu of a refund is not an option because of rules related to the awarding of federal financial aid.