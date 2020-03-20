× Pleasant Prairie offering drive-thru absentee voting for April primary

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie is asking residents to vote using an absentee ballot for the spring election and presidential preference primary scheduled for April 7.

The village will host in-person, drive-thru absentee voting, starting Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3. Absentee voting will be held at the Roger Prange Municipal Center, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The goal is to limit exposure to COVID-19 while giving residents a convenient voting option. As voters pull into the Prange Center, signage will direct drivers where to go. Voters should bring their own black pen (no gel or sharpies) photo ID (passport, state ID, or driver’s license) and, in case the voter is not registered, proof of residency (utility bill or bank statement). Car Windows only need to be opened sufficient to slip a ballot back and forth through the driver’s window.

Traditional, by-mail absentee voting will also be available. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested by online HERE.

Questions can be directed to the village clerk’s office by phone at 262-694-1400 or by email at election@pleasantprairiewi.gov.