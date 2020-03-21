× Single-vehicle crash leaves 4 dead in Madison

MADISON — Officials say four people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side after being ejected from a vehicle late Friday night.

Officers say they were called to Northport Drive and Packers Avenue just before midnight and found multiple people ejected from the vehicle. Four were found dead.

Police say Northport Drive was closed for about five hours as police and other agencies investigated the scene.

Authorities are working to identify the victims and notify their families.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.