Vice President Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for coronavirus

Posted 8:44 pm, March 21, 2020, by

Mike and Karen Pence

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19, per VP Press Secretary Katie Miller.

The two were tested Saturday after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Pence said that his staffer who tested positive for the virus is “doing well,” had “mild” cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at the White House since Monday.

