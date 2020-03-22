× Fauci hopeful U.S. more contained than Italy

WASHINGTON — The government’s top infectious disease expert says he remains hopeful the U.S. is not on the same trajectory as Italy in the coronavirus struggle.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the stringent measures being put in place in the U.S. including travel restrictions, the closing of schools and many businesses and other social distancing will go “a long way” to prevent the U.S. from becoming like Italy.

Italy has seen over 50,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 5,000 deaths.

Fauci tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that it’s hard to know exactly why Italy is “suffering so terribly” but that they did not appear to shut out as well the input of infections originating from China and other parts of the world.

He says the U.S. is “going to be hit, no doubt about it,” but it appears to be in a better position because “we have from the beginning put a kind of clamper” on the virus.

.@NIAIDNews head Anthony Fauci says mitigation efforts like #socialdistancing will “go along way to prevent us from becoming an Italy”https://t.co/1U594AWafF pic.twitter.com/H3mFAZzHov — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 22, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js