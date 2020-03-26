‘Bigger than just pizza:’ Toppers offering free food for kids as school closures continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX POINT -- While schools remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, finding food resources can be difficult for some families. But one pizza joint is making sure no kid goes hungry -- Toppers Pizza.

On top of it during these uncertain times, the pizza chain is offering free, small one-topping pizzas to kids.

"There are a lot of parents, a lot of families right now that rely on those school lunches to be able to feed their children," said Eric Phillips, general manager at Toppers Pizza in Fox Point. "We're taking that a step further, and we're picking up that slack basically."

As families adjust their lives due to COVID-19, Phillips said it feels good to be doing something for the community. The Fox Point location gave away more than 100 pizzas last week.

"We're doing this literally across every single one of our stores, so we're projected to give away about 10,000 pizzas," said Phillips.

He's grateful to be considered an essential worker during this time, hoping to make it easier for kids who depend on school for lunch every day. All you have to do to get the deal is call-in with how many kids you are feeding and pick it up -- free of charges, no purchase necessary.

"We get to feel like we're a part of something a lot bigger than just pizza, you know what I mean," Phillips said.

Toppers employees say the deal will go until April 2 or until further notice as that date could change. If you'd like a pizza, call Toppers ahead of time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday and they will bring it out to your car.