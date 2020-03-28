Milwaukee rolls out ‘drive-up’ voting ahead of April primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Casting your ballot from your car is the new norm in Milwaukee.

This comes after the City of Milwaukee Election Commission launched a drive-up early voting option Saturday, March 28.

"Shows a lot of enthusiasm from the voters to participate in the upcoming election," Neil Albrecht, executive director of the Milwaukee Election commission, said.

Albrecht says it allows residents easy access to voting -- while working to keep both election workers and the public safe from the spread of COVID-19. Election staff is taking several additional safety precautions.

"Our workers are wearing gloves and maintaining a distance from the vehicle, we disinfect the pens and clipboards and all the materials after each vehicle," Albrecht said.

The process is not much different than traditional voting. Workers greet a voter curbside, have their I.D. reviewed, then issue the ballot, secure it and witness their absentee ballot.

"This is what we believe is best for the City of Milwaukee, to move to this type of model," said Albrecht.

Election workers were impressed by the turnout as several voters took advantage of the option. They plan to assess staffing to keep the line moving.

"We encourage the public to be safe. Don't rely on going to your voting site on election day and think about this opportunity and think about by mail absentee voting," said Albrecht.

Election workers say if you plan to participate in this type of voting, expect a wait time. This option will be available until April 5. For more information on drive-up voting times and locations, CLICK HERE.