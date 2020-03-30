4.2 quake hits southern Puerto Rico amid coronavirus curfew

LIVE: Wisconsin officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic
The Puerto Rican and US flags are seen in the Old Town district February 9, 2015 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has hit Puerto Rico at a shallow depth and was felt across the U.S. territory.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred Monday at a depth of 5 kilometers near the southwest coastal town of Guanica. No damage was reported.

The quake hit during a monthlong curfew to curb the new coronavirus and it came nearly three months after a series of strong quakes near southwest Puerto Rico killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes.

