× Grand Canyon National Park closed; positive case of COVID-19 confirmed

Officials with the National Park Service announced Wednesday, April 1 the closure of Grand Canyon National Park until further notice.

In a statement, National Park Service officials said they received a letter on Wednesday from Coconino County officials, recommending the national park be closed completely.

On Tuesday, March 31, a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Grand Canyon. On Tuesday night, Coconino County officials reported 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county. The Grand Canyon is located within Coconino County.

The decision by National Park Service officials to close the park took effect immediately.

On Wednesday morning, park officials kept the Grand Canyon open, albeit with limited services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.