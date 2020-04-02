Burger King shows you how to make a Whopper at home

NEW YORK — Burger King fans, now you can have it your way from the comfort of your own home.

As the coronavirus pandemic is forcing many Americans to shelter in place, Burger King is coming up with a creative solution to satisfy your cravings if you can’t go out to get a Whopper.

The restaurant’s chain in France taking to Twitter to let you know how you can make the iconic sandwich at home.

Pour vous aider à faire des WHOPPER® maison, on a fait une vidéo maison. pic.twitter.com/MIsSsYE7CK — Burger King France (@BurgerKingFR) March 31, 2020

The DIY Whopper requires eight ingredients: Buns, onions, pickles, ketchup, beef patty, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Health authorities continue urging people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.