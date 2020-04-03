Brookfield woman finds way to help healthcare workers, restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- A way to help restaurants -- and feed healthcare workers. A Brookfield woman is spending her days inside doing both.

One night Christina Berger was at home thinking of a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

"So, literally on a Saturday night around 9:30, we just launched our Go Fund Me page," said Christina Berger, Feeding the Frontlines Founder.

She called the campaign Feeding the Frontlines -- raising money to buy meals for healthcare workers.

“I think our healthcare workers are already starting to go through so much, and they’ve got weeks, if not months, of this ahead, and I feel like this is the least we can do to show them that we care," said Berger.

In the first two weeks of the campaign, 480 meals were delivered. Each meal is also helping out the local business Meat on the Street.

“It’s good because obviously it keeps us employed. It’s another form of income. It also gives back to the community, so the full circle of it is really nice," said Alexa Alfaro, Meat on the Street co-owner.

The campaign is now working to expand to include different restaurants and more hospitals.

"Someone referred to it as almost like getting a meal from a family member when you’re sick or having a really hard time," said Berger.

The campaign is already more than halfway to its $25,000 goal.

Berger works closely with the hospitals to make sure the food follows all safety guidelines.