Nurse at Milwaukee County Jail tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff's office says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office learned Friday, April 3 that a contracted nurse with the county’s medical provider, who works in the Milwaukee County Jail, tested positive for COVID-19.

The nurse reported symptoms on Thursday, April 2, and did not report in for work. She last worked in the jail on Tuesday, March 31, where during her interactions with patients and staff, she was wearing personal protective equipment.

Since learning of the positive test, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is taking appropriate measures to monitor the health and well-being of all patients and staff who may have come in contact with the nurse.

Currently, no other medical staff members have reported showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are in communication with our medical provider and monitoring the situation in our jail. We will take appropriate steps and ensure that proper quarantine measures are implemented should they become necessary in consultation with our public health professionals in Milwaukee County,” Sheriff Earnell Lucas said.

No member of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and no person in the custody of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.