World War II veteran recovers from COVID-19, celebrates 104th birthday

LEBANON, Ore. -- An Oregon man is celebrating his 104th birthday -- and his recovery from COVID-19.

William Lapschies was one of the first residents to test positive for the virus at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon, Oregon. That was in early March. As of this week, the World War II veteran is considered recovered.

On Thursday, April 2, his family and staff surprised him with a social distancing party outside his home.

"Not exactly how we planned to celebrate his birthday. We celebrated his 101, we had over 200 people," said Carolee Brown, Lapschies' daughter. "We're so thrilled that he's recovered from this and we just had to do something for him."

His family said the hardest part of the past few weeks has been not being able to give him a hug. They hope to be able to do that again very soon.

