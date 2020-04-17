× Man arrested in connection with ‘numerous suspicious fires’ in Fond du Lac area

NORTH FOND DU LAC — A 43-year-old North Fond du Lac man was arrested Thursday, April 16 on charges related to numerous suspicious fires that recently occurred in the Fond du Lac area.

Officials say this arrest is the result of a collaborative investigation between four law enforcement agencies and two fire departments.

“Arson is a serious crime that can jeopardize the lives of residents and puts the safety of firefighters and other first responders in danger as they work these scenes,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. Sheriff’s investigators worked tirelessly alongside members of the Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and the North Fond du Lac Fire Department to identify and pursue this suspect. Our community can be proud of the collaborative efforts of state, county, and local law enforcement agencies and local fire departments working together to apprehend this individual. We also want to thank everyone who shared our original media release and provided tips and other information to assist this team in their investigation.”

The suspect is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County jail while reports are finalized and charges are referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.