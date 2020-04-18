200+ acres: Wisconsin DNR fire crews respond to wildfire in Juneau County

NECEDAH, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ fire crews are on the scene of an approximately more than 200-acre wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge.

Evacuations are underway along 17th street and Highway 80 because structures are in the fire’s path. The fire is burning in lowland/marsh. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Four to five structures were threatened but not impacted. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is contained, fire breaks are being improved and mop up has started. A plan is being developed to ensure control of the fire.

Multiple agencies — including the DNR’s Southwest District Incident Management Team — joined local fire departments in fighting the fire. Trucks and crews are fighting the fire from the ground with trucks and from the air with planes.

Saturday’s weather conditions resulted in fire danger being “very high” — warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions contributed to the conditions. Burning Permits have been suspended since March 27 due to COVID-19.

A second fire started in the town of Armenia off 24th Ave. Wood County and Necedah Fire Department assisted at the scene of that blaze.

For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow the DNR on Facebook or Twitter or visit dnr.wi.gov, search “fire” for current wildfire activity.