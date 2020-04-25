An employee cleans a device on a playground of the "Espira Grefsen Station Kindergarten" in Oslo, on April 20, 2020. - Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure. Authorities have said the reopening was possible because children have been less affected by COVID-19, although some parents have expressed reservations over the decision. (Photo by Pierre-Henry DESHAYES / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-HENRY DESHAYES/AFP via Getty Images)
Norway extends ban on large events to Sept. 1
An employee cleans a device on a playground of the "Espira Grefsen Station Kindergarten" in Oslo, on April 20, 2020. - Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure. Authorities have said the reopening was possible because children have been less affected by COVID-19, although some parents have expressed reservations over the decision. (Photo by Pierre-Henry DESHAYES / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-HENRY DESHAYES/AFP via Getty Images)
OSLO, Norway — Norway is extending the ban on all events with more than 500 participants until Sept. 1
Norwegian Culture Minister Abid Raja said during a press conference Saturday “there is now a ban on major sporting events, festivals and concerts until 15 June. That ban is now extended until September 1.”
He says the decision wasn’t easy for the Norwegian government to make but stressed: “we cannot have big events (in Norway) that can contribute to more infections that will affect life and health.”
Norway has reported 201 coronavirus deaths and 7,493 confirmed cases.