Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt when vehicle struck tree near state park in Delafield

DELAFIELD — A woman was killed and three others hurt, including two children, when a vehicle struck a tree and started on fire in Delafield Sunday, April 26.

It happened near the entrance to Lapham Peak State Park on County Highway C in the Town of Delafield.

Waukesha County sheriff’s officials said the 30-year-old woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old man who was a passenger, along with two children, ages 3 and 6 months, were taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.