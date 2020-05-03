Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: 1 killed, 1 critically wounded in motorcycle crash in West Allis

Posted 8:58 pm, May 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:10PM, May 3, 2020
Fatal motorcycle crash in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — One person was killed and another critically wounded in a motorcycle crash in West Allis Sunday, May 3.

It happened on National Avenue near 112th Street.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle apparently lost control.

The operator and passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor, with an investigation ongoing.

Fatal motorcycle crash in West Allis

Fatal motorcycle crash in West Allis

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.