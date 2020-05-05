× ‘Parked too close:’ 79-year-old man died after fight in Menards lot in La Crosse

LA CROSSE — A 79-year-old man died from injuries sustained during a fight over parking at Menards on Lang Drive in La Crosse.

It happened Friday afternoon, May 1, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the suspect, identified by police as Matthew Kinstler, 50, was apparently upset that the victim, identified by police as Russell Paulson, had parked too closely to Kinstler’s vehicle.

An argument quickly became physical, and Paulson was injured.

He was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System, where he later died.

Police said Kinstler was arrested on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

They asked that anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please give them a call.