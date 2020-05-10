× Prosecutors: California man beat 75-year-old homeless woman unconscious, sexually assaulted her

A 24-year-old California man was charged with attempted murder after prosecutors said he beat a 75-year-old homeless woman unconscious and then sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened on April 30 in the parking lot of a Tustin, California church.

According to a release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, after the suspect beat the woman, he then dragged her body into nearby bushes and stole her car.

The 75-year-old woman suffered multiple facial fractures, skull fractures and bleeding on the brain. As of Thursday, May 7, she remained unresponsive and in intensive care.

The suspect was identified as Fernando Valdovinos, 24, of Santa Ana. He was arrested by Tustin police on May 2 after they saw him riding in the victim’s car.

Prosecutors charged Valdovinos with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of sexual penetration by foreign object and force, one felony count of attempted forcible rape and one felony count of carjacking.

He is also facing who charges of felony enhancements of causing great bodily injury on an elder, one felony enhancement of attempted premediated murder and one felony enhancement of inflicting great bodily injury during the commission of certain sex offenses.

He faces life in prison if convicted on all counts. He is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail pending arraignment on May 20.