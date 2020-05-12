Wisconsin’s 115th Fighter Wing honors frontline workers in pandemic: ‘Flying about 1,000 feet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brace yourself for a rumble and roar. That is because Wisconsin's 115th Fighter Wing will be taking to the skies dedicated to our frontline workers. The flight that is taking place Tuesday evening, May 12 is part of a regular training mission. But this time, it holds a lot more meaning for thousands across the state.

Four pilots will be flying over more than 20 health care facilities statewide. It is a very loud show of support for first responders and health care workers who are in the trenches battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Best of all, the skies will be clear.

"You'll hear them and it will get louder as they get overhead," said Capt. Leslie Westmont, of the 115th Fighter Wing.

The four F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Truax Field in Dane County -- and begin their flight with a training mission.

"In addition, the 128th refueling wing in MKE will be performing an in-flight refueling mission," said Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's Adjutant General.

Once complete, the 115th Fighter Wing will perform a flyover dedicated to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Flying about 1,000 feet, so you'll see them lower than normal," Westmont said.

"That is such a tremendous honor. I think it says that people see us, what we're doing and that they stand with us," said Tandria Williams, VA Medical Center Nurse Division Manager. "We absolutely appreciate it."

"We truly take pride in the care we give and we always say, 'Choose VA' -- and we truly want people to know we come together for that," said Kristy Fritz, VA Medical Center Nurse Manager of Resource Pool.

Fritz plans to share this moment with her 13-year-old son.

Up above, the pilots in the jets will also be paying tribute to those closest to them. Some have spouses working in the health care field.

"Not only do they get to say thank you to their spouse, they get to say thank you to all of their co-workers, health care workers and people across the state," Westmont said. "And finally, we want to send the message that we're all in this together.")

The locations and times of the flyovers are listed below -- and are subject to change due to weather conditions:

HOSPITAL TOWN TIMEFRAME JETS WILL COME FROM: Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital Kenosha 5:48-5:58 p.m. West Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine 5:50-6:00 p.m. Southwest Milwaukee VA Medical Center Milwaukee 5:54-6:04 p.m. Southwest Froedtert Hospital, Children's Wisconsin Milwaukee 5:54-6:04 p.m. Southwest Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Med. Ctr. Sheboygan 6:02-6:12 p.m. South-southwest St. Nicholas Hospital Sheboygan 6:02-6:12 p.m. South-southwest Aurora Baycare Medical Center Green Bay 6:10-6:20 p.m. Southeast St. Mary's Medical Center Green Bay 6:11-6:21 p.m. Southeast St. Elizabeth Hospital Appleton 6:15-6:25 p.m. Northeast Fox Valley Children's Hospital Menasha 6:16-6:26 p.m. Northeast Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh 6:18-6:28 p.m. Northeast Ascension NE Wis. Mercy Hospital Oshkosh 6:18-6:28 p.m. Northeast Wisconsin Veterans Home at King Waupaca 6:23-6:33 p.m. Southeast Aspirus Wausau Hospital Wausau 6:31-6:41 p.m. East Marshfield Medical Center Marshfield 6:35-6:45 p.m. Northeast Sacred Heart Hospital Eau Claire 6:49-6:59 p.m. North Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center La Crosse 6:59-7:09 p.m. North Tomah VA Medical Center Tomah 7:10-7:20 p.m. North Reedsburg Area Medical Center Reedsburg 7:16-7:26 p.m. Northwest St. Clare Hospital Baraboo 7:18-7:28 p.m. Northwest Middleton VA Medical Center, American Family Children's Hospital, UW Hospital, Meriter Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital Madison 7:23-7:33 p.m. Northwest

43.020897 -87.977172