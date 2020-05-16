Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany

BOCHUM, GERMANY - MAY 16: The match balls are desinfected during half time during the Second Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on May 16, 2020 in Bochum, Germany. The Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga is the first professional league to resume the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All matches until the end of the season will be played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

BERLIN — Professional soccer resumed in Germany after a two-month break with four games in the second division on Saturday taking place behind closed doors.

South Korea midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored the first goal in the division to give Holstein Kiel the lead at Jahn Regensburg. He celebrated by giving teammates fist bumps.

The games were the first since soccer was put on hold March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they were being played in empty stadiums amid strict hygiene measures.

Goal celebrations in other games were also marked by fist bumps and elbow-to-elbow touching. Players had been warned to keep their emotions in check, and to desist from spitting, handshakes and hugging.

All players and team staff who didn’t start games wore masks. Substitutes took their positions in the stands, rather than beside the fields as customary.

The Bundesliga was due to resume later Saturday, also without fans, with the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke the highlight.

The game’s authorities were keen to restart the country’s top two divisions with several clubs, including Schalke, facing severe financial difficulties because of the pandemic-enforced suspension in play.

