Rockwell Automation is helping parents become teachers by providing students with board games

MILWAUKEE -- Math can be a difficult subject for kids, and even more difficult because schools are closed right now. But Rockwell Automation wants to help. Brian is showing how they’re helping families by using board games to help kids build math skills. Also, with school being closed, the Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Milwaukee continue to support families in a fun way - with games. Brian is at the Davis Boys & Girls Club in Milwaukee with the games that are helping kids learn.

MIND Research Institute coronavirus resources

About Don & Sallie Davis Branch Boys & Girls Clubs (website)

Boys & Girls Clubs provide a place where all youth, no matter their circumstances, can make great discoveries about themselves and engage in educational and recreational activities.And it’s all done in safe environments and led by positive role models and leaders.

We meet kids and teens where they are and help them to take steps forward to reach their potential. By focusing on safety, academic support and character development, we’re helping youth find – and achieve – brighter futures.