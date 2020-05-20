× Sheriff: 17-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on basketball court at Dineen Park

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old by was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at the basketball courts at Dineen Park Wednesday evening, May 20.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the park near 67th Street and Vienna Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation revealed there were approximately 20 people in the area at the time.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.