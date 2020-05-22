Stars of 2 sports prepare to grab their clubs, golf for charity in ‘The Match’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- Golf is slowly returning with a charity match happening this weekend; Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

There has to be a lot of excitement that sports are starting to come back. Turner Sports and Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play broadcaster Brian Anderson is getting back into the booth for The Match, Champions for Charity.

Besides the millions watching, Charles Barkley will be adding the pressure. $10 million is guaranteed to go to four COVID-19 charities and Anderson believes it could be between $12 and $15 million dollars raised.

There are other challenges that will help add to the total money being donated -- including a $25 million hole-in-one contest.