Sheriff: 19-year-old Hartford man flown to hospital after striking concrete base for sign on I-41 

Posted 11:07 pm, May 24, 2020, by
RICHFIELD — A 19-year-old man was flown to Froedtert Hospital following a crash on I-41 northbound near Holy Hill Road in Richfield Sunday night, May 24.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch was advised the 19-year-old Hartford man was unconscious in the vehicle, with a juvenile male passenger.

Again, the Hartford man was flown to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life with head, arm and hip injuries. The injured passenger was taken to Froedtert West Bend.

I-41 was briefly closed in both directions to facilitate Flight for Life landing, and I-41 northbound was closed for approximately 30 minutes for the crash investigation. The Germantown Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the Hartford man had been driving northbound on I-41 when he drove off the roadway to the right, striking the concrete base for an overhead sign.

