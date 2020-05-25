Greenfield soccer standout Annie Nelson ready to make a splash at University of Michigan

GREENFIELD — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

You’ll want to know Annie Nelson from Greenfield High School. She is a productive soccer player — registering a top-three spot for goals and assists. She can put the ball where it needs to be.

But off the pitch, Nelson is at the top of charts. She is the Valedictorian for Greenfield — and also a member of the Student Council, the National Honor Society, and the German National Honor Society.

What’s next is pretty exciting, too. Nelson is on her way to the University of Michigan. Best of luck, Annie Nelson!