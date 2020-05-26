Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park set to open June 4 with free beer

Posted 8:43 am, May 26, 2020, by

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park (9100 S. 76th Street) is celebrating its sixth year of operation an opening night offer of free beer! It all unfolds on Thursday, June 4.

The Beer Garden will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. that date — and offering free Croatian Park Ale to each patron while supplies last.

The Franklin Beer Garden is open every Thursday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. through Sept. 17.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park.

