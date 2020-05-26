Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work

LIVE: Wisconsin DHS, National Guard provide update on COVID-19 testing, prevention efforts
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a press briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that all Americans should wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence’s chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work.

President Donald Trump confirmed on May 8 that Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of two people working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus.

Miller said in a tweet that she has returned to work after undergoing “three NEGATIVE COVID tests.” Miller, who is married to President Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, also said that she is pregnant.

“Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support,” Miller wrote. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife.#TransitionToGreatness”

Several officials on the White House Coronavirus Task Force who had worked in close proximity with Miller took steps to isolate following her positive test. The White House has not reported any additional officials infected by the virus.

