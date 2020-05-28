× Marquette University police issue safety alert after armed robbery reported near campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is warning students to be alert — after an armed robbery in downtown Milwaukee near campus. It happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, May 28 near 20th and Kilbourn.

According to officials, three suspects in a vehicle began talking to the victim, who was on foot. One suspect demanded property from the victim and displayed a weapon. The victim gave up property.

The suspects fled in a black two-door car heading northbound toward State Street.

Police are looking for two males and a female.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD at 414-288-6800.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to: