Milwaukee Bucks bring slam dunk of a surprise to nurses: ‘We really wanted to say thank you’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- There was a sweet surprise for nurses at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin on Thursday, May 28.

Those nurses were asked to come down to their hospital parking lot Thursday afternoon and then...

"I think it's pretty simple, we had a few hundred extra pints of ice cream in the Fiserv Forum," said Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pints of ice cream were handed out by the handful.

"If I could ultimately choose, either cookie dough or mint chocolate chip, otherwise my basic chocolate makes me happy," said Nicole Hebert, nurse.

Feigin said this kind of charity is a slam dunk for everyone.

"I don't think there's anybody better to appreciate than our frontline workers," Feigin said. "With a few hundred pints of ice cream, we really wanted to say thank you to everybody."

Some took small bites. Others took full pints.

"I respect the hoarding of ice cream. I think you have to support that," Feigin said.

Everyone left with a hidden smile -- and a small case of brain freeze.

"We really appreciate the community support from various people. It has just been amazing!" said Jess Thomey, nurse manager.

Staff that spoke with FOX6 News at the hospital say they are all doing well -- and they appreciate the support being sent their way.