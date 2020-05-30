Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Violence, looting seen in Milwaukee in wake of protests to remember George Floyd

Posted 4:59 am, May 30, 2020, by , Updated at 06:14AM, May 30, 2020

MILWAUKEE — There was violence and looting on Milwaukee’s north side late Friday, May 29 and early Saturday, May 30 — all in the wake of peaceful protests that happened in the city to mark the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd

Floyd died Monday after officers arrested him for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Cellphone video from a passerby showed Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, can be heard saying he can’t breathe before he goes limp.

In Milwaukee, FOX6 News crews spotted damage caused at the Walgreens near Martin Luther King Drive and Locust Street — not far from the District 5 police station.

Damage at Walgreens near MLK and Locust, Milwaukee

Not far from the Walgreens, protesters gathered outside Milwaukee Police District Station 5.

Protesters gather outside Milwaukee Police District 5

Windows were smashed out and there was a significant police presence at Exclusive 414 on Fond du Lac Avenue — as well as Playmakers just down the road.

Police presence at Exclusive 414, Milwaukee

There were also multiple police squads spotted at the Walmart on Silver Spring — farther to the north.

Police presence at Walmart on Silver Spring

Friday afternoon and evening, protesters marched throughout the city — to show their support for George Floyd and share their voices. The protests were disruptive, but peaceful.

Protesters march, walk onto I-43 at North Avenue, Milwaukee

At one point, some protesters walked down onto I-43 near North Avenue to disrupt the flow of traffic on the interstate. At least three persons were taken into custody in that incident.

Protesters also walked throughout the downtown area — and back into neighborhoods on the city’s north side.

Protesters rally in downtown Milwaukee

This is a developing story.

