George Floyd's family expected at memorial service

MINNEAPOLIS — Family members of George Floyd are expected to attend a memorial service in his honor Thursday in Minneapolis.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is to deliver the eulogy at the service on the campus of North Central University.

The civil rights organization Sharpton founded, National Action Network, organized the memorial. The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, is also expected to make remarks at the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A Minneapolis police officer was charged last week with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death May 25, and three other officers were fired. Bystander video showed the white officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee on the neck of the black man while he pleaded for air with his hands handcuffed behind him.