US private sector lost 2.7M jobs in May

Posted 2:27 pm, June 3, 2020, by

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 22: Joseph Louis joins others in a protest asking the state of Florida to fix its unemployment system on May 22, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Unemployed hospitality and service workers who have not received unemployment checks held the protest demanding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fix the unemployment system and send out their benefits. Since the closure of all non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers across Florida find themselves out of work. Florida’s unemployment system has not worked reliably. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES Private employers slashed 2.7 million jobs in May as the coronavirus-induced lockdown devastated the U.S. economy and labor market, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday.

The number was well below the 9 million job losses forecast by Refinitiv economists.

“This number is so much below expectation, or what you would get if you built up from the claims number, that I wonder about it,” said Kevin Hassett, a member of President Trump’s economic team. “I’ll go back to my desk and study it.”

He continued: “The number is so good, it’s such good news, that I really have to dig deep into it and see if there’s not something funny going on, because it’s pretty far removed from what we’d get if we just added up the claims data and so on from the last survey.”

The losses were most pronounced at large businesses, which shed more than 1.6 million jobs in May. Medium businesses lost 722,000 jobs, and small businesses reported a drop of 435,000.

“The impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to weigh on businesses of all sizes,” Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement. “While the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses.”

The pandemic, and the ensuing economic lockdown, once again wallopped the services-providing sector, which accounted for more than 1.97 million of total losses. That’s compared to 794,000 from goods producers.

Trades, transportation and utilities lost 826,000 positions last month, the highest of any sector. Manufacturing posted the second-biggest decline of 719,000.

Since the virus gained a foothold in the U.S. in mid-March, forcing a majority of states to shutter nonessential businesses and direct residents to stay at home, 40 million Americans have filed for first-time jobless benefits.

The data is typically a good indicator of what to expect in the more closely watched jobs report from the Labor Department on Friday, which is predicted to show the U.S. economy lost 8 million jobs last month. Analysts anticipate unemployment will skyrocket to 19.7 percent from April’s 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.

