20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash, driver arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle

Posted 11:36 am, June 5, 2020, by

KENOSHA — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle near 76th Street and Sheridan Road around 8 p.m. on June 4. The 20-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Palmer. Palmer was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police are not releasing any more information.

