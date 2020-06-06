Senior Brittany Helm racing from Muskego High School to UW-Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO -- Ever since she showed up for her first track practice, she was a major contributor to the Muskego varsity team. Now, Brittany Helm is our High School Hot Shot.

With attention to detail, hard work and a positive attitude, she shined as a runner in the 800 meters and 3200 meters. Helm is a four-year, three-sport athlete -- running cross country in the fall and playing basketball in the winter.

Up next for her, more track and field and cross country at UW-Milwaukee where she'll study nursing.