Senior Brittany Helm racing from Muskego High School to UW-Milwaukee

Posted 10:17 pm, June 6, 2020
MUSKEGO -- Ever since she showed up for her first track practice, she was a major contributor to the Muskego varsity team. Now, Brittany Helm is our High School Hot Shot.

With attention to detail, hard work and a positive attitude, she shined as a runner in the 800 meters and 3200 meters. Helm is a four-year, three-sport athlete -- running cross country in the fall and playing basketball in the winter.

Up next for her, more track and field and cross country at UW-Milwaukee where she'll study nursing.

