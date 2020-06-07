Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Olivia Carroll, 3-sport athlete at Hartford High School, will play soccer at MSOE

Posted 9:34 pm, June 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:15PM, June 7, 2020
Data pix.

HARTFORD -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Hartford Union High School's Olivia Carroll is actually a three-sport athlete when you throw in soccer, tennis and dance.

She's a state qualifier in tennis, and also, a member of the H-Club and the National Honor Society at Hartford.

She's a coach in the Special Olympics program, as well.

Olivia Carroll will play soccer at the next level, competing for MSOE.

Best of luck in the future, and congratulations to Olivia Carroll, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

