President Trump to resume trademark campaign rallies after coronavirus hiatus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will resume hosting campaign rallies sometime in the next two weeks, returning one of the president’s most potent weapons to his arsenal as the 2020 campaign season enters a pivotal stretch, Fox News is told.

President Trump had suspended the rallies, which energize his base and allow his team to collect a treasure trove of voter data, in early March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump,” President Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News. “The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

As late as March 9, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, remarked that going to campaign rallies may not be a bad idea.

“You know, I can’t comment on campaign rallies,” Fauci told reporters. ” It really depends. We are having as we all said — this is something in motion. This is an evolving thing. … If you want to talk about large gatherings in a place you have community spread, I think that’s a judgment call, and if someone decides they want to cancel it, I wouldn’t publicly criticize them.”

Days later, the president pulled the plug. “I’m not going to do it if I think it’s going to be negative at all,” President Trump said. “I don’t want people dying.”

Monday’s announcement that the rallies would resume comes as some polls show the president’s support significantly trailing rival Joe Biden.

“CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting,” President Trump tweeted early Monday. “Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.