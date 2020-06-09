× Butler police seek men who stole Johnsonville brats from Kwik Trip

BUTLER — Butler police need your help identifying and locating men involved in the theft of Johnsonville brats from Kwik Trip on N. 124th Street.

It happened Tuesday, June 9 around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the two men entered the Kwik Trip store while a third waited in a light blue Mercury Sable bearing Wisconsin license plate number AEH1138 backed up to the entry doors.

One watched as the other stole 12 packages of Johnsonville jalapeno-cheddar brats.

Both exited the store and got back in the waiting vehicle that fled on north bound 124th Street, police said.

The man who took the sausages was described as black, 30 years old, standing approximately 6’2″ tall with a very thin build.

The second man was described as a black, 30 years old, standing approximately 5’8″ tall with a medium build.

Police did not offer a description of the driver.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Butler police, or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, or through their website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.