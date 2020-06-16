Police: Ex-NFL player charged with raping University of Georgia student

Posted 6:02 pm, June 16, 2020, by , Updated at 06:03PM, June 16, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Baccari Rambo of Buffalo Bills #30 sits on the sidelines during the NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. — Authorities say a former NFL player and University of Georgia football standout has been arrested and charged with raping a student.

Bacarri Jamon Rambo, 29, was charged Monday with rape. Athens-Clarke County police responded to a reported rape Saturday at an apartment complex near UGA. The 21-year-old student told police she knew her attacker and showed them an Instagram profile with Rambo’s name on it.

Rambo’s attorney, Kim Stephens, said the arrest stems from an incident Friday night between Rambo and his accuser.

Rambo was an All-American at UGA. He retired from the NFL in 2017.

