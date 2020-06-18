Air quality advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

24 winning lottery tickets worth $600K sold by same Maryland gas station — in the same day

Posted 1:08 pm, June 18, 2020, by

Getty Images

FREDERICK, Md. (FOX 5) —  Call it a lucky streak! A Maryland gas station sold 24 winning lottery tickets worth $600,000 in the same day, officials say.

The lucky picks happened on Friday, June 12 at the Spring Ridge Exxon on Spring Ridge Parkway in Frederick. The store has reason to celebrate too — they’ll receive $6,000 for the sale.

Lottery officials aren’t sure if the tickets were purchased by one person or multiple people.

Winners typically get 182 days to claim the prizes but deadlines have been extended due to Maryland’s COVID-19 emergency.

