× Lifeguards returning to Atwater Beach, capacity restrictions in effect due to COVID-19

SHOREWOOD — The Village of Shorewood announced in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 18 that lifeguards will return to Atwater Beach starting Saturday, June 20.

Lifeguards will be present at the beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day from June 20 until Aug. 16.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the beach had been restricted to a capacity of 150 people. That capacity rose to 300 as the North Shore entered its Phase C coronavirus guidelines. Depending on beach size and conditions, the maximum capacity number is subject to change.

The village said that a staff person will be working the gate at the top of the bluff leading down to Atwater Beach during peak hours, reminding users of the beach rules and capacity limit. Signs will also be posted explaining the rules.

A new ordinance enforces no smoking at Shorewood parks, which includes Atwater Beach. Other rules in effect include no dogs, no fires or grills and no glass. While lifeguards will be actively enforcing beach rules, their primary focus will be monitoring the water to assure all visitors are safe.