Muskego police find family’s missing tortoise after 9 days on the run

MUSKEGO — The tale of the tortoise and the hare is one for the ages, but who knew the shelled critters were actually so hard to catch? The Muskego Police Department and a local family found that out this week.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page on Saturday, June 20, the details of the search were shared. The family’s pet tortoise had been missing for nine days. As it turned out, their pet had actually been mistaken for a different missing tortoise — and had been found for more than a week; it was safely staying with the other missing tortoise’s family.

Authorities did not share the status of the other missing tortoise.