‘Fortnite’ videogame removes police cars

In “Fortnite,” police cars were decorative and couldn’t be used by players. Yet their sudden omission has drawn attention on social media, where people have debated whether it was a politically motivated decision and, if so, whether it is an appropriate move for a game beloved by children. The videogame news website Kotaku first reported on the matter.

“Yikes. The anti-cop sentiment is reaching everything. Sad times,” wrote a Reddit user on the social-networking site.

“Fortnite” player Morgan McNabb of McKinney, Texas, said she didn’t have an issue with Epic’s decision to remove police cars.

“I’m for it,” said the 24-year-old, who is white and just graduated from law school. “There really is major police brutality. Minorities are treated differently than myself.”

The killing of Mr. Floyd, along with other recent killings of black civilians, has inspired mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality world-wide. Several U.S. cities and states have since moved to ban police chokeholds and similar restraints used on Mr. Floyd in recent weeks.

Some of the videogame industry’s largest companies have expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has pushed for police reform for years and even more so in recent weeks in response to Mr. Floyd’s killing. Electronic Arts Inc. said it would give $1 million to organizations “dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the U.S. and against discrimination around the world.”

Videogame companies have weighed in on sensitive political issues before in other ways. Last year Activision Blizzard Inc. suspended an esports competitor from one of its tournaments for backing antigovernment protesters in Hong Kong. The publisher of the Call of Duty series of videogames later reversed the decision after facing backlash from people on social media and elected officials such as Republican Sen. Marco Rubio from Florida.

