President Trump calls for arrest of people who vandalize, destroy monuments

Posted 6:37 am, June 23, 2020, by , Updated at 06:40AM, June 23, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump authorized the arrest of anyone vandalizing or destroying monuments, statues or other such federal property in the United States.

President Trump made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter.

The violators could face up to a decade in prison, in accordance with the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

TOPSHOT – A statue of Confederate States President Jefferson Davis lies on the street after protesters pulled it down in Richmond, Virginia, on June 10, 2020. – The symbols of the Confederate States and its support for slavery are being targeted for removal following the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd while in police custody. (Photo by Parker Michels-Boyce / AFP) (Photo by PARKER MICHELS-BOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

In the wake of high racial tensions and social unrest after the death of George Floyd, protestors have targeted Confederate statues and monuments across the country.

Many cities have ordered them removed, but many protestors have tasked themselves with their removal.

President Trump said his authorization is to take effect immediately and may be applied retroactively to those statues already removed.

