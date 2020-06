President Trump calls for arrest of people who vandalize, destroy monuments

President Donald Trump authorized the arrest of anyone vandalizing or destroying monuments, statues or other such federal property in the United States.

President Trump made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter.

The violators could face up to a decade in prison, in accordance with the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

In the wake of high racial tensions and social unrest after the death of George Floyd, protestors have targeted Confederate statues and monuments across the country.

Many cities have ordered them removed, but many protestors have tasked themselves with their removal.

President Trump said his authorization is to take effect immediately and may be applied retroactively to those statues already removed.

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020