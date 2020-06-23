× President Trump threat on DC ‘autonomous zone’ flagged on Twitter for violating ‘rules about abusive behavior’

WASHINGTON — Twitter slapped a new label on one of President Donald Trump’s tweets Tuesday, June 23, saying it violates the social media platform’s policy on “abusive behavior.”

The president on Tuesday morning tweeted out a comment about an “autonomous zone” in Washington, D.C., and that if one is set up, it “will be met with serious force!”

By the afternoon, Twitter added a label above the tweet, saying President Trump’s post had “violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior.”

The warning added: “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Under its @TwitterSafety handle, the company explained that this is not the first time it has placed a “public interest notice” on a specific tweet and outlined why it had taken the action against President Trump’s post.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” the company said.

Twitter continued: “Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

“The President saying he will enforce the law to prevent chaos is a violation of Twitter’s policy?” Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton responded.

The President saying he will enforce the law to prevent chaos is a violation of Twitter's policy? pic.twitter.com/dInDXZ1FJO — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 23, 2020

Twitter in recent months has flagged, added warnings or removed some of the president’s tweets.

Most recently, the social media company disabled a satirical video posted last week by President Trump that showed mock news footage poking fun at CNN’s coverage of racial issues.

Users who tried to view the video, which President Trump posted Thursday, instead saw the message: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

A Twitter spokesperson had told Fox News: “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

The spokesperson added: “We enforce the Twitter Rules impartially for everyone who uses our service, regardless of their background or political affiliation.” For more, check out FOXNews.com.