× Wisconsin State Fair concerts reschedule for 2021 fair amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Friday, June 26 four rescheduled concerts for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, despite the cancelation of the 2020 State Fair due to COVID-19.

A news release says Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Skillet will shake the Main Stage on opening night of the Fair, Thursday, Aug. 5. The band formed in 1996 and garnered a massive following behind soaring metal anthems and a relentless touring schedule. Their 2006 album “Comatose” spent 206 weeks on the Billboard Christian Music chart, with the title track winning the GMA Dove Award for Rock Song of the Year. Skillet’s newest release “Victorious” reached No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Christian Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

Colton Dixon and Ledger open the 7:30 p.m. show. Colton Dixon first gained notoriety during a Top 10 finish on Season 11 of American Idol and has since won two GMA Dove Awards for Best Rock/Contemporary Album (“A Messenger” and “Anchor”). Ledger is the solo alternative rock project of Skillet drummer Jen Ledger. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will headline the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, two billion on-demand streams and 11 career No. 1 singles. The Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Raised on Country World Tour in 2019, playing to more than 400,000 fans in three countries. Chris’s newest hits – “Drowning,” “Raised on Country” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough” featuring Lauren Alaina – will be included on a new album releasing this year. An opening act will be announced at a later time. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $54 and $49.

Iconic R&B group Boyz II Men will bring their decades of hits to the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 13. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. Boyz II Men continues to tour across the country and around the globe, performing a mix of their latest tracks and treasured classics including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

Singer, dancer and actor Ginuwine will open the 7:30 p.m. show. Ginuwine became one of R&B’s top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s, highlighted by singles “Pony,” “Differences” and “So Anxious.” All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $49, $44 and $39.

California surf rock legends The Beach Boys will return to the Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Since their formation in the early 1960s, The Beach Boys have had 36 songs chart in the U.S. Top 40 (the most by a U.S. rock band) and have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $40, $35 and $30.

All previously purchased tickets for these shows are valid for the new 2021 show dates. Refunds for tickets are available. All refund requests must be initiated by July 27, 2020 to receive a refund, or tickets will automatically roll over to the 2021 State Fair Main Stage show date.

Tickets for all four shows are ON SALE NOW at WIStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.