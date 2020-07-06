Live: Fort Hood officials offer an update on the status of the Vanessa Guillen investigation

Brewers, Cubs to kick off season with July 24 meeting at Wrigley Field, set to play regional teams

Posted 5:49 pm, July 6, 2020, by , Updated at 06:08PM, July 6, 2020

CHICAGO — Major League Baseball released its 60-game schedules on Monday, July 6 on the MLB Network.

The schedule shows the Milwaukee Brewers will be in Chicago to take on the Cubs for a game on Friday evening, July 24 — with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. They’ll stay in the Windy City to complete a three-game series.

The Brewers will have series with the following teams:

  • Pittsburgh Pirates
  • St. Louis Cardinals
  • Chicago White Sox
  • Minnesota Twins
  • Cincinnati Reds
  • Detroit Tigers
  • Cleveland Indians
  • Kansas City Royals

This is a developing story.

