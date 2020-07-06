Brewers, Cubs to kick off season with July 24 meeting at Wrigley Field, set to play regional teams

CHICAGO — Major League Baseball released its 60-game schedules on Monday, July 6 on the MLB Network.

The schedule shows the Milwaukee Brewers will be in Chicago to take on the Cubs for a game on Friday evening, July 24 — with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. They’ll stay in the Windy City to complete a three-game series.

The Brewers will have series with the following teams:

Pittsburgh Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins

Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Indians

Kansas City Royals

This is a developing story.