Brewers, Cubs to kick off season with July 24 meeting at Wrigley Field, set to play regional teams

CHICAGO — Major League Baseball released its 60-game schedules on Monday, July 6 on the MLB Network.
The schedule shows the Milwaukee Brewers will be in Chicago to take on the Cubs for a game on Friday evening, July 24 — with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. They’ll stay in the Windy City to complete a three-game series.
The Brewers will have series with the following teams:
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Chicago White Sox
- Minnesota Twins
- Cincinnati Reds
- Detroit Tigers
- Cleveland Indians
- Kansas City Royals
This is a developing story.
